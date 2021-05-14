Advertisement

MBU to require masks during Commencement ceremonies as planned

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University (MBU) announced on Friday all Commencement participants and guests should plan to wear face masks for the upcoming festivities as originally communicated.

“We are aware of recently updated CDC guidance on masking for vaccinated individuals, but MBU is still subject to Virginia public health orders which have not been updated and still call for masking at large outdoor events,” MBU said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Heads up MBU grads and guests: we can't wait to celebrate with you this weekend! Please be advised that all Commencement...

Posted by Mary Baldwin University on Friday, May 14, 2021

