NAACP requests Gov. Northam to authorize AG Herring’s office to review report on Windsor traffic stop

NAACP asked Isle Of Wight Commonwealth Attorney to recuse herself from investigation
Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was pepper-sprayed and knocked to the ground by the...
Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was pepper-sprayed and knocked to the ground by the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, according to the lawsuit he filed earlier this month against them. (Windsor Police via AP)(AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NAACP has asked Isle of Wight County Commonwealth’s Attorney to recuse herself and requested Gov. Northam to have Attorney General Mark Herring’s office to review the final report on the Windsor traffic stop.

The NAACP says local officials have, ‘turned a blind eye’ and failed to terminate Chief Riddle and Officer Croker after two weeks of hearing from the citizens who live in Windsor.

Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was pepper-sprayed and knocked to the ground by the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, according to the lawsuit he filed earlier this month against them.

The NAACP also says because officials have ‘turned a blind eye’, it further strained the trust between the community and local government officials.

“It is our community’s understanding, after meeting with officials, that at the conclusion of the state police investigation all evidence will be presented to the Isle of Wight County Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine any further legal matters pertaining to this case,” the NAACP said in a release. “Because of this lack of trust in our local government, we have asked the Commonwealth’s Attorney to recuse herself and ask the governor to authorize the Attorney General to handle all legal decisions.”

On May 14, the NAACP and other African American Organizations in the state will be holding a press conference at 12 p.m. at the Virginia State Capitol.

