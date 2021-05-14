Rockingham County and Harrisonburg schools to host vaccine clinic for middle school students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The FDA approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday for children 12 and up, and next month, both Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Schools will hold vaccine clinics for middle school students.

Earlier this week, Rockingham County Public Schools held vaccination clinics in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District at several high schools.

Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, says about 29 students participated in the first clinic and about 35 in the second clinic.

Scheikl says during the student’s second shot in June, the clinics will shift over to the middle schools to try and give students one shot before summer.

Students will be required to have a consent form signed by their parents.

Scheikl says while the school division has been communicating with families in different locations to receive a vaccine, having a clinic in school will help provide another opportunity for students to be vaccinated.

“Here it would be a 90-minute slot at the middle schools where we will at least before school is out to offer the first dose and then again have the clinic there again after school is out for the second dose,” Scheikl said.

Scheikl says the health department and school division are also looking at holding a vaccine clinic outside Bridgeforth Stadium for high school graduation.

The clinic would serve the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and would only be open for adults.

According to Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent, there will be a vaccine clinic June 1 held at Harrisonburg High School for students and at the division’s two middle schools.

Richards says students would be able to receive their second shot during the summer.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.