Senators Warner, Kaine announce more than $10M in federal funding for Va. airports

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Friday more than $10 million in federal funding will go to airports across the Commonwealth.

Locally, the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport will receive $1,189,592 for lighting systems repairs in order to ensure safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions, according to the senators.

The airport will also receive an additional $489,000 in funding for runway rehabilitation.

The money comes from a total of $10,575,962 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund projects at seven airports throughout Virginia. According to a press release from Senators Warner and Kaine, the funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.

The press release says a portion of the funding also comes from the American Rescue Plan.

Along with the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, the funding will support the following projects at six other airports throughout Virginia:

Tazewell County Airport will receive $750,000 in federal funds to rehabilitate runway lights.

Danville Regional Airport will receive $172,222 to rehabilitate an apron.

Lynchburg Regional Airport will receive $2,082,588 in federal funds to construct an apron.

Hampton Roads Executive Airport will receive $665,445 in federal funds to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Norfolk International Airport will receive $5,143,782 in federal funds to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Accomack County Airport will receive $83,333 in federal funds to construct a taxiway.

