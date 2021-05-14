Stanley Fire Dept. responds to house fire Thursday, says home is ‘total loss’

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley fire officials say an investigation into a house fire on Thursday, May 13, reveals the home to be a total loss.

According to Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit, fire officials were called to the house fire, located on Mill Creek Road, shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Chief Pettit says when officials arrived at the scene, the house was fully ablaze. One person and a dog were inside the home at the time of the fire, and both were able to escape.

The individual inside the home, Brian Robbins, lived at the residence, but Robbins’ mother owned the house. Officials say the house was not insured.

Chief Pettit says the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, but the probable cause is a spark from a nearby burning brush pile. Officials say the spark may have ignited an outbuilding adjacent to the house, and then spread onto the back of the house.

Chief Pettit says the estimated damage is around $50,000. Robbins’ family is assisting him and helping him to make arrangements to live elsewhere.

Officials were on the scene for nearly four hours.

