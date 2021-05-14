Virginia DMV expanding appointment opportunities as COVID restrictions are eased

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth, according to the DMV.

The announcement came after Governor Northam announced the end of the state’s mask mandate and the elimination of other COVID restrictions at the end of May.

Customers can begin to schedule these new appointments beginning the week of May 17. Additional windows will open in stages June 1, June 15 and in July, as DMV continues to hire and train new employees to expand appointment availability, adding to the more than 530,000 appointments Virginians already have scheduled over the next three months, according to the DMV.

“Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high quality service the appointment system affords,” Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “The Governor’s announcement today enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.”

Customer service centers and mobile operations teams continue to operate by appointment only for specific services that generally necessitate an in-person visit. Appointment opportunities are available for a 90-day period.

