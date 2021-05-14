Virginia Senate Republicans call on Gov. Northam to end mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate Republicans are calling on Governor Northam to end the state’s mask mandate.

Senate Republican leaders released the following statements:

Yesterday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control confirms what the science has indicated for months: there is no benefit in making those who are fully vaccinated wear a mask, either indoors or outdoors.

We call on Governor Northam to conform the Commonwealth’s guidance to that of the CDC’s by immediately rescinding his mask mandate. It’s time for Virginians who have been vaccinated to breathe freely once again.

On Thursday, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

[ Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing ]

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues, even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Governor Ralph Northam’s Office said leaders will review the new CDC guidelines mask wearing for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

