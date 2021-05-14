Advertisement

VMI gets first female commander of Corps of Cadets

Virginia Military Institute
Virginia Military Institute(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Military Institute is getting its first female commander of the Corps of Cadets.

Cadet Kasey Meredith will take on the role at a change of command parade on Friday. She is the first female regimental commander in VMI’s 182-year history.  

When Meredith assumes the role of regimental commander, she will be the military commander of the corps, responsible to the commandant of cadets for the training, appearance, discipline, health, welfare and morale of the corps.

