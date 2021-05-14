VMI’s first female commander of cadets takes over

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute has seen a lot of changes in the past year, and as they approach graduation this weekend they saw another as the first female commander of the corps of cadets took over.

“You know, we’ve had a tough year here with COVID,” said VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen.Cedric Wins. “But they’ve demonstrated a lot of resiliency and a lot of resolve.”

It was a celebration, a ceremonial parade in honor of the graduating class of 2021, who got to watch for a change, and officially pass the flag to a new regimental commander, Cadet Kasey Meredith.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “This is the culminating moment of my cadetship.”

She’s already had some experience as a battalion Sargent Major, so shouting her first command was not as scary as it could have been. But it was something she had been imagining.

“Running through it a million times, being prepared, going over it because I’m so excited for it, and then doing exactly what I had practiced a million times,” Meredith said. “It’s just an amazing feeling. It’s an amazing feeling.”

“I think it’s a great thing,” Wins said. “And it shows the kind of the forward progress we’re trying to make here at VMI.”

Not that she had always seen herself breaking barriers.

“I would have never envisioned myself in this type of role or this situation,” Meredith said. “But I’m sure the high school version of me would be so proud of myself because I’ve trained and I’ve learned and I’ve grown so much since then.”

And so after some time at home, she’s off to Marine Officers Candidate School this summer before returning to her last year at VMI, when her name in turn will become part of its long history.

“It was such a great day,” she said after. “It was a great day to be with my classmates and to do this.”

