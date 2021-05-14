West Virginia Governor announces change to face covering requirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he is signing an executive order to modify the face covering requirement during a press conference on Friday.

The governor says West Virginia will immediately begin following the updated CDC guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.

The facial covering requirement will still apply to those who have not been vaccinated until June 20.

Any private business or school can require you to wear a mask irregardless of the new guidance.

“It’s a good day,” Governor Justice said.

On Thursday, the CDC announced anyone that is fully vaccinated can be inside and outside without wearing a mask.

The governor also announced they will end all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective June 19 at midnight. West Virginians will have access to thousands of jobs and the governor says we need everybody back to work. This will include the additional $300 weekly payment as well as benefits for self-employed.

Any weeks filed before June 19 that are eligible under the federal program requirement will continue to be processed.

WorkForce West Virginia says they will help residents return to the work force.

In addition, Gov. Justice announced he is looking to give people a signing type bonus to go back to work. He is offering a $500 signing bonus that can be equaled by the business wanting to also give $500. An employee could get up to $1,000 if you stay on the job for at least 90 days.

This doesn’t apply to people who are currently employed or shifting jobs. More information will be released on Monday.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.