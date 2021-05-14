Wintergreen Fire and Rescue sends update on Rt. 250 rockslide
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wintergreen Fire and Rescue took to Facebook on Thursday night to give an update on the Route 250 closure in Afton.
According to the Facebook post, they are still weeks away from reopening, and the work is dangerous.
They also took the time to thank VDOT crews and contractors for working to stabilize the rockslide.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.