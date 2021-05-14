Advertisement

Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.(Ana Cardenas/GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in Texas said she was woken by blood and other bodily fluids dripping from her ceiling.

Ana Cardenas said on a GoFundMe post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.

KTSM reported the body was not discovered for days and started to decompose.

“Bodily fluids began leaking from the ceiling contaminating all my personal belongings: bed, furniture, clothes, sheets, and much more are now destroyed and had to be thrown away due to biohazard,” Cardenas wrote on GoFundMe.

The blood seeped through her ceiling where the fan was running, causing it to splatter across the room, KTSM said. Cardenas told them she was traumatized from the experience and planned to have a medical exam to be sure she wasn’t infected with anything.

The GoFundMe fundraiser will go toward temporary shelter and replacing her clothing and other personal items that were ruined, she said. By Friday, the total had reached more than $9,400, nearly twice the original goal.

She said she has not been able to reach the manager of the apartment complex, and she told the reporter she did not have renter’s insurance, since it was not a requirement.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford
Tanner Allen Hartman, 19, of Clover Hill, has been charged with first-degree murder following a...
RCSO: Clover Hill man arrested in relation to homicide investigation
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Many drivers lined up for gas at Costco in Harrisonburg on May 11.
Pipeline operating again, but Va. gas stations could wait days for more fuel

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast 5/14/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 5/14/2021
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Stanley Fire Dept. responds to house fire Thursday, says home is ‘total loss’
Stanley Fire Dept. responds to house fire Thursday, says home is ‘total loss’
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue sends update on Rt. 250 rockslide
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue sends update on Rt. 250 rockslide