JMU takes down Johns Hopkins to open NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the dramatic CAA championship win, James Madison’s women’s lacrosse team kept the momentum up in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes took down Johns Hopkins 9-6, behind four goals from Charlotte Haggerty, a career-high.

“JMU always comes in with a chip on our shoulder,” Haggerty said. “We always have something to prove and we’re always the underdogs.”

JMU will be the underdogs against their next opponent. The Dukes will face top-ranked North Carolina in the second round.

“If there’s one team that UNC is concerned about you better believe that’s JMU,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said following the win over Johns Hopkins. “You never know who you’ve got to take out. Who would’ve thought that Charlotte Haggerty would’ve had four goals today.”

Second round action will be Sunday at noon in Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.