Advertisement

JMU takes down Johns Hopkins to open NCAA Tournament

JMU women's lacrosse (file)
JMU women's lacrosse (file)(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the dramatic CAA championship win, James Madison’s women’s lacrosse team kept the momentum up in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes took down Johns Hopkins 9-6, behind four goals from Charlotte Haggerty, a career-high.

“JMU always comes in with a chip on our shoulder,” Haggerty said. “We always have something to prove and we’re always the underdogs.”

JMU will be the underdogs against their next opponent. The Dukes will face top-ranked North Carolina in the second round.

“If there’s one team that UNC is concerned about you better believe that’s JMU,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said following the win over Johns Hopkins. “You never know who you’ve got to take out. Who would’ve thought that Charlotte Haggerty would’ve had four goals today.”

Second round action will be Sunday at noon in Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has been reported in Grottoes, Va.
Grottoes man dies after being shot by Augusta County deputy
Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28
Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement

Latest News

Broadway baseball tops Harrisonburg.
H.S. Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, May 14
The James Madison softball team claimed the 2021 CAA Championship with a 17-0 win over Delaware...
JMU softball claims CAA title with blowout win over Delaware
JMU softball defeats Drexel, advances to CAA Championship
JMU softball defeats Drexel, advances to CAA Championship
The James Madison softball team will play for the 2021 CAA Championship.
Dukes launch four home runs, advance to CAA Championship