Mary Baldwin University celebrates commencement weekend

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s graduation weekend for Mary Baldwin University in Staunton.

Many gathered on the hills of the campus Saturday to celebrate the achievement.

Both graduates and guests were masked up and socially distanced for the ceremonies and about 440 degrees will be handed out by the end of the weekend.

Graduate Amanda Rogus received her second masters degree from the university Saturday, but she said this year was especially meaningful.

“To end the year and be able take off your mask and have that moment of getting hooded is something to treasure that not everybody is getting to do, so I am very grateful that Mary Baldwin allowed us to kind of split the ceremonies in a way that allowed us all to have our families here and celebrate despite masking and the other things going on,” Rogus said.

The university will hold two more ceremonies Sunday, and one is specifically for class of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.