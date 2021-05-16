JMU outlasted by no. 1 UNC in NCAA tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison held top-ranked UNC close for the majority of the way, but the Tar Heels held on to win 14-9, advancing in the NCAA tournament.

The Dukes’ season comes to an end in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

JMU led 4-2 in the first half, and was within a goal with nine minutes to go in the first half, but UNC used a late surge to get by the Dukes.

“I‘m incredibly proud of this team’s resilience, our competitiveness, the fact that we don’t get intimidated by anyone and we’re able to come in here and give UNC one of the best games they’ve had all year,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said.

Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with four goals on the day. Daria Lucchesi and Ava Frantz had two goals each, while Charlotte Haggerty tallied one.

“I think everyone left their heart out on that field and I’m super proud of everyone,” Haggerty said.

