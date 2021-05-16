Advertisement

JMU outlasted by no. 1 UNC in NCAA tournament

JMU women's lacrosse (file)
JMU women's lacrosse (file)(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison held top-ranked UNC close for the majority of the way, but the Tar Heels held on to win 14-9, advancing in the NCAA tournament.

The Dukes’ season comes to an end in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

JMU led 4-2 in the first half, and was within a goal with nine minutes to go in the first half, but UNC used a late surge to get by the Dukes.

“I‘m incredibly proud of this team’s resilience, our competitiveness, the fact that we don’t get intimidated by anyone and we’re able to come in here and give UNC one of the best games they’ve had all year,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said.

Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with four goals on the day. Daria Lucchesi and Ava Frantz had two goals each, while Charlotte Haggerty tallied one.

“I think everyone left their heart out on that field and I’m super proud of everyone,” Haggerty said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28
A 70 pound lab was lifted several feet into the air briefly due to a dust devil.
Owner’s reaction to a dust devil lifting their 70 pound dog
A heavy police presence has been reported in Grottoes, Va.
Grottoes man dies after being shot by Augusta County deputy
Lifted mask mandate in Va allows fully vaccinated people to remove their mask
Some Valley residents are still hesitant to shed their mask with mandate lifted

Latest News

JMU baseball beats William & Mary in extra innings.
JMU baseball beats William & Mary in wild extra innings affair
Bridgewater baseball in the ODAC semifinals.
Bridgewater falls in ODAC semifinals
JMU softball
JMU softball headed to Knoxville Regional, to play Liberty in opening round
JMU baseball splits doubleheader with William & Mary.
College baseball roundup: Saturday, May 15