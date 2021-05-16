VIA holding programming for students with disabilities during the summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This unconventional school year will be wrapping up soon. For many, it’s important children mitigate the learning loss gap from school closings.

The Virginia Institute of Autism has summer programming that can help students with disabilities avoid falling behind.

VIA’s Clinical Director Shonnett Brand says it’s important their clients get “continuity of care.”

“What we know about learners with autism is that generalization is really difficult and maintenance of skills can be difficult,” she said.

