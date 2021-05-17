Advertisement

AAA: Southeast continues to see tight gas supply

Virginia’s gas price average is up 18 cents in a week.
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AAA Release) - Virginia’s gas price average ($2.94) is up 18 cents from a week ago in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, according to AAA.

Click here for AAA gas price information.

Last week, gas stations across the state ran low or out of fuel as drivers lined up to fill up when the pipeline was shut down for several days after a cybersecurity hack. States such as Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where the gasoline supply was also strained due to the pipeline shutdown, saw prices jump as much as 21 cents in matter of days, says AAA. With the pipeline back in operation and supply being restored, gas prices in these states and the national average have stabilized since the end of last week.

“The Southeast will continue to experience tight supply this week as terminals and gas stations are refueled,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “Over the weekend, gas prices started to stabilize, but are expected to fluctuate in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend.”

The national gas price average is the most expensive in six years at $3.04, according to AAA. Gas prices were expected to approach $3 a gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend, with more demand from drivers, but last week’s shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday. Over the last week, the national average jumped eight cents.

AAA forecasts 34 million Americans will take road trips 50 miles or more from home from May 27 to May 31 to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. That is a 52% increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Regardless, drivers will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014, per AAA

“This is going to be an expensive summer for drivers. However, we do not expect it to deter travelers from hitting the road. AAA finds that despite the higher pump prices, Americans still take their road trips but just may not travel as far as originally planned, or go to their planned destination and spend a little less,” added Dean.

