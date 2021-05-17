Accordius Health Harrisonburg on the road of recovery following COVID-19 outbreak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been more than a year since a COVID-19 outbreak led to the deaths of 24 residents at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg, and with a few more challenges at the end of the last year, things are beginning to look up.

Sherry Miller, the director of nursing at the facility, said back in April and May of 2020, 12 residents died at the facility and another 12 died at the hospital due to the outbreak.

Miller said she had just started in her position three days before the cases started to rise at the facility and it was difficult for staff and residents to return to somewhat normalcy.

“June and July, we kind of just recuperated and tried to get staffing back up get the residents some type of normal even though normal was still in their rooms,” Miller said.

Once everything seemed to calm down, Miller said another outbreak happened at the facility in September.

“Even though they say that people can’t be reinfected, it was all everyone who had once been positive before,” Miller said.

She said each week in September, one to two residents would test positive but show no symptoms.

“My right-hand nurse sort of spoke and looked at me with tears in her eyes and she said, ‘Sherrie, I don’t think I can go through it again,’ and I said, ‘We can do this,’” Miller said.

Miller said no resident died from coronavirus in September.

Fast forward to this year, the facility received a new director and continued procedures to help mitigate the spread while allowing residents outside of their rooms.

Now, the facility continues to vaccinate its residents and this month started to allow families inside for a long-awaited visit.

Family members can also still make window visits or visit loved ones in a ventilated tent filled with furniture and plexiglass at a table to still protect residents.

Just last week, the facility was able to hold an outside carnival for residents to give a little sense of normalcy.

“They’re just hoping to get a normal life back. That’s all they want. They just want to see their families and get their life back,” Miller said.

On Sunday, Accordius will be holding a memorial service for the residents who died last year. Family members and the community are invited to attend beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.