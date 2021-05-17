Advertisement

AG Herring issues statement on abortion access

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued a statement on Monday, May 17, regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to take up a lawsuit challenging Mississippi’s abortion ban, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

Herring says the lawsuit has the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. Mississippi’s law limits the time period when a woman can get an abortion.

Below is Herring’s statement on the decision:

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to take up this case is incredibly concerning and has the potential to overturn landmark abortion rights cases, especially given the incredibly conservative makeup of the Court. For over 50 years, Roe v. Wade has protected a woman’s right to making the best health care decisions for her body and overturning it would send this country back decades and have dangerous and potentially deadly consequences for women’s health across the country. Health care and reproductive health decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor, without the government unnecessarily involving themselves. Abortion is constitutional in this country and no matter what the outcome of this case, I will not stop fighting to ensure that every woman in Virginia has access to safe reproductive health care.”

