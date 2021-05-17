Advertisement

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

Liberty University
Liberty University(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Clary told the Republican State Central Committee on Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances. The Daily News previously reported in March that Clary would be moving to Virginia, but did not announce when.

Alaska Republican Party Vice Chair Ann Brown of Fairbanks will automatically replace Clary under state party rules. Brown was a former trial lawyer in Fairbanks.

