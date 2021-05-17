Advertisement

Albemarle County Public Schools piloting all-virtual K-12 school

Albemarle County Public Schools piloting new all-virtual school for grades K-12, led by soon-to-be principal Reed Gillespie.
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This coming fall, Albemarle County Public Schools will be piloting an all-virtual school for grades K-12. The pilot program is a first for Albemarle County, slated to function completely separate from schools offering in-person instruction.

All students enrolled in the virtual school, scheduled to start August 23, will be learning with a teacher for a full school day. There will be a new ‘camera-on’ policy for teachers and students. Virtual class sizes will likely be smaller than those found in traditional, in-person classrooms.

Reed Gillespie, the current associate principal of Western Albemarle High, will be the program’s new principal. Gillespie says he will work with students and their families to meet their specific needs if they enroll in the program.

“That’s one of the things that’s exciting about this, we can figure out why they’ve chosen that. Have they chosen it for health reasons, have they chosen it because they’re more successful, have they chosen it because the school environment wasn’t effective for them? And then really figure out as a team of 40 or so educators if we can meet those unique needs,” said Gillespie.

Families who are interested in enrolling their student in the program will need to express their intent by June 11. There will be two public information sessions before then:

  • Wednesday, May 26 | 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. | Zoom link
  • Tuesday, June 1 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Zoom link

The school division also has established a Virtual School web page with information and updates on the virtual school.

