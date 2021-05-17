Balloons being donated to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Balloons are being repurposed to put smiles on patients’ faces at UVA Children’s Hospital.

More than 150 balloons traveled to the hospital Monday, May 17, thanks to University of Virginia 2020 graduates.

“For years, UVA graduates have been bringing balloons to graduation and I think it’s a wonderful part of the tradition and we love that students do that,” Dana Schroeder, outreach and engagement specialist in the UVA Office for Sustainability, said.

Schroeder says it’s important to make sure these balloons are not released into the environment. That’s why gathering them up after the ceremony is essential.

“We had a ton of helpers collecting balloons on the field before students entered the stadium and we were just really enthusiastic and people seemed really excited to donate them,” Schroeder said.

Since 2019, this partnership with the Office for Sustainability and UVA Health has been a huge success.

“I think especially for kids who are hospitalized, it’s never fun to be in the hospital if necessary,” UVA Health Spokesperson Eric Swenson said. “To be able to give them something that brightens their day, just takes their mind off of what they’re going through for a few minutes is really tremendous.”

Balloons from UVA’s 2021 graduations next week will also be donated to children at the hospital.

