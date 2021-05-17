Advertisement

Balloons being donated to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital

Balloon donations at UVA Children's Hospital
Balloon donations at UVA Children's Hospital(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Balloons are being repurposed to put smiles on patients’ faces at UVA Children’s Hospital.

More than 150 balloons traveled to the hospital Monday, May 17, thanks to University of Virginia 2020 graduates.

“For years, UVA graduates have been bringing balloons to graduation and I think it’s a wonderful part of the tradition and we love that students do that,” Dana Schroeder, outreach and engagement specialist in the UVA Office for Sustainability, said.

Schroeder says it’s important to make sure these balloons are not released into the environment. That’s why gathering them up after the ceremony is essential.

“We had a ton of helpers collecting balloons on the field before students entered the stadium and we were just really enthusiastic and people seemed really excited to donate them,” Schroeder said.

Since 2019, this partnership with the Office for Sustainability and UVA Health has been a huge success.

“I think especially for kids who are hospitalized, it’s never fun to be in the hospital if necessary,” UVA Health Spokesperson Eric Swenson said. “To be able to give them something that brightens their day, just takes their mind off of what they’re going through for a few minutes is really tremendous.”

Balloons from UVA’s 2021 graduations next week will also be donated to children at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28
A 70 pound lab was lifted several feet into the air briefly due to a dust devil.
Owner’s reaction to a dust devil lifting their 70 pound dog
A heavy police presence has been reported in Grottoes, Va.
Grottoes man dies after being shot by Augusta County deputy
Lifted mask mandate in Va allows fully vaccinated people to remove their mask
Some Valley residents are still hesitant to shed their mask with mandate lifted

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta County.
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.
Bikes
Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week
Timberville Fire Department cancels lawn party
Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18