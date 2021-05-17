“Blessed that no one passed away:” Teen recounts how six were ejected from Bedford Crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For TJ Neal, Sunday morning came in with a bang.

The 19-year-old was headed to a friend’s house in Bedford County around 2:30am, packed together with other people in a BMW X5. The two people up front had their seat belts on. Neal, and the four others in the back, did not. Neither did the person sitting behind the back seat, in the trunk.

“I felt the car shake a little bit, and that’s when I knew things were definitely going to go south,” he said via Zoom Monday afternoon.

“We almost made it there. We were coming around, I think it’s the last turn, and just coming in too fast,” he said. “It was just too late. We lost control and it just started flipping.”

The car rolled six or seven times by Neal’s count, skidding off Ivy Lake Drive and into the bushes.

“When we first hit the ground, I blacked out. And then, I woke up a second or two later. I remember rolling in the car, I was trying to stay in the car, keep my balance in there. And then I remember going out the door,” he said. “I jumped straight up, and I was the one that actually called 9-1-1 and got them on the way.”

TJ says he rushed to check on his friends, and realized six had been thrown clear of the car, almost all with minor injuries. The two people in the front seat stayed in place, and were mostly uninjured.

On a recording of scanner traffic from Sunday morning, you can hear first responders piecing together the scene themselves. Firefighters list off the victims one after another, noting “cuts, bruised parts,” but mostly, fine. Mostly.

“I was really scared for a second,” said TJ. “My friend that got, airlifted, I really thought he was going to pass away from a second.”

According to Viriginia State Police, of the eight young people in the car when it crashed, five had to be taken to the hospital. Four went by ambulance, one by helicopter.

Neal says he’s since spoken to them all, and miraculously, they’re doing fine.

“I’m doing pretty good, but I’m more or less traumatized from the experience,” said Neal. “I’m glad everybody else is doing ok. We were definitely lucky. We were definitely blessed no one passed away.”

Virginia State Police is continuing its investigation of the crash. A release Monday afternoon said “speed was a factor.”

For his part, Neal says he’s walking away having learned a lesson.

“Definitely don’t have more people than the car can seat,” he said. “Definitely wear seat belts from now on.”

