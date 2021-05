HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles fell to the Lynchburg Hornets in the winner-take-all game three of the ODAC semifinals Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles had a 5-0 lead early, but lost 7-5, ending their season.

Lynchburg won the series two games to one and will face Shenandoah in the ODAC championship.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.