Advertisement

Deadline to file federal income taxes is Monday

Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.
Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tax Day is here.

Monday, May 17, is the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax returns.

That’s a month later than usual because of the pandemic.

There are some exceptions to the deadline. The Internal Revenue Service has extended the federal tax deadline for residents of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana to June 15 because of February storms that impacted those states.

Don’t expect your refund anytime soon. An unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020 are being processed and are likely to be delayed.

The IRS said it’s taking longer to process mailed documents, such as paper tax returns.

Most states have also extended their tax deadlines to May 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28
A 70 pound lab was lifted several feet into the air briefly due to a dust devil.
Owner’s reaction to a dust devil lifting their 70 pound dog
A heavy police presence has been reported in Grottoes, Va.
Grottoes man dies after being shot by Augusta County deputy
Lifted mask mandate in Va allows fully vaccinated people to remove their mask
Some Valley residents are still hesitant to shed their mask with mandate lifted

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta County.
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.
WH
President Biden to visit Michigan Ford facility
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Biden expresses ‘support’ for cease-fire in Netanyahu call
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges