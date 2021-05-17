Dedication ceremony held for Roscoe Burgess Riverwalk in Bridgewater

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Family and friends gathered in Seven Bridges Park in Bridgewater Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of the Roscoe Burgess Riverwalk commemorative marker.

“He taught us to be kind and treat people the way you want them to treat you. That’s the way he lived his life. That’s the way I try to live my life,” Ron Burgess, son of Roscoe E. Burgess, Sr., said.

Roscoe E. Burgess, Sr. was a member of the town council for 6 terms, a talented baseball player, and a beloved member of the community.

“Roscoe lived his life building connections, building bridges if you were, between people and symbolically in a similar way the Riverwalk establishes new connections in our town,” Mayor of Bridgewater Ted Flory said.

“When I think about Roscoe the words that come to mind are service, humility, outreach, gentleness or meekness,” Anthony Bailey, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge in the 26th Judicial District Court, said.

Once the Riverwalk is complete, it will span from Wildwood Park to Sandy Bottom Park.

