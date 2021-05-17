EMS golfer Slonaker claims VISAA state title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite School golfer Ryan Slonaker is a state champion.

Slonaker fired a 68 (-4) Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club to claim the VISAA Division III state title. He finished with an eagle, four birdies, 11 pars, and just two bogeys to win the championship by one stroke.

Eastern Mennonite finished second as a team by shooting +17 (305). Veritas School claimed the team title with a score of +13 (301).

EMS Golf Results - VISAA Division III State Championship (Monday, May 17 at Williamsburg National CG)

1. Ryan Slonaker - 68 (-4)

8. Adam Hatter - 77 (+5)

t10. Grant Pennybacker - 80 (+8)

t10. Schuyler Harmison - 80 (+8)

t15. Drew Hatter - 84 (+12)

t15. Andrew Lantz - 84 (+12)

Note: Top four individual scores are added together to form team score.

