JMU baseball beats William & Mary in wild extra innings affair

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two ejections, four home runs, and 11 innings later, James Madison edged out William & Mary 10-9.

JMU third baseman Carson Bell had a career-day at the plate, hitting for the cycle with six RBI.

Bell homered to give JMU the lead in the 8th inning. On the next pitch Mason Dunaway was drilled in the back leading to Ben Greenspon’s ejection.

From there, the Dukes scored another on a Conor Hartigan RBI single.

William & Mary would score two in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings.

The teams traded runs in the tenth, but in the 11th Dunaway got his revenge on the Tribe with a game-winning sacrifice fly.

JMU took two of three from William & Mary in the weekend series and now have an 11-15 overall record, while at 6-9 in CAA play. The Dukes will host VCU later this week for a two-game series to wrap up the regular season.

