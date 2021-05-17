JMU softball headed to Knoxville Regional, to play Liberty in opening round

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison has its NCAA tournament opponent.

The Dukes were selected to play in the Knoxville Regional. JMU will face Liberty in the opening round.

The winner will play the winner of no. 9 Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky.

JMU won its 24th straight game in dominating fashion to take home the CAA crown Friday.

The Dukes are 34-1 on the season heading into the tournament.

