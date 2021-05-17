‘Lasagna Love’ arrives in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people financially strapped and stretched to the limit. Now, one organization called “Lasagna Love” is helping put a meal on the table for those in need.

Abby Schweber is a volunteer and chef for the organization. So far, she has baked and delivered four lasagnas to neighbors in her community.

“I saw it on an online group that was for people looking for ways to help in the community. I am someone who has always tried to do those things,” said Schweber.

The Lasagna Love movement kicked off in San Diego at the start of the pandemic.

“From there it really took off. People not only needed help but there was also a lot of people that wanted to volunteer as well,” said Megan Gotimer, a regional director for the organization.

From San Diego to Chicago and now here in the Valley, the organization says they are always looking for new volunteers and recipients.

“I’m a James Madison grad so it was kind of natural for me to hit up some of my old Facebook groups that I was a part of and the outreach that I had established in college. I started posting in different groups on Facebook to get the word out and find volunteers and find families that we can help,” said Gotimer.

Here’s how it works: volunteers sign up to make a home-cooked meal. Then, the organization pairs a chef with someone in the community.

“It’s a real kind of community sense and there is a giving sense and there is that family sense. I feel it’s like a lasagna...it’s got layers of goodness,” said Schweber.

So far, the organization has fed over 70,000 families across the country and has over 25,000 volunteers.

