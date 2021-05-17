Advertisement

Masks to stay on in schools

Under new state guidelines, masks are still required in k-12 public schools.
Masks stay on in schools
Masks stay on in schools(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance which said vaccinated people can remove their masks in most indoor and outdoor environments. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam lifted the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Virginians.

But, masks are still required in K-12 public schools.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Division Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said one reason is that not everyone can get vaccinated.

“Students that are 11 and younger haven’t had a chance. Students 12 to 15 are definitely not fully vaccinated because it wasn’t available long enough because you need at least 5 weeks; 3 weeks in between shots and two weeks to be fully vaccinated. No one under 16 is fully vaccinated,” Scheikl said.

Dr. Mark Johnston, Division Superintendent in Shenandoah County, said mandates and restrictions could be changing this summer and by the start of the next school year, but safety is key.

“The last thing we want to do is relax to a point where we would start to see spread of disease and then have to step back and move into a more restrictive environment,” Johnston said.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Director of the Office of Epidemiology with the Virginia Department of Health, said it may also be a good idea for parents of younger children, who cannot yet remove their mask, to continue wearing theirs to set a good example.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?
A 70 pound lab was lifted several feet into the air briefly due to a dust devil.
Owner’s reaction to a dust devil lifting their 70 pound dog
Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in Augusta County.
Attorneys: Man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Page County softball 5-17-21
Page County softball 5-17-21
Central Shenandoah Health District and Valley schools team up to vaccinate eligible students
Central Shenandoah Health District and Valley schools team up to vaccinate eligible students
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Gross failure’ by Virginia Employment Commission in getting unemployment claims
Gross failure’ by Virginia Employment Commission in getting unemployment claims
Accordius Health Harrisonburg on the road of recovery following COVID-19 outbreak
Accordius Health Harrisonburg on the road of recovery following COVID-19 outbreak