Masks to stay on in schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance which said vaccinated people can remove their masks in most indoor and outdoor environments. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam lifted the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Virginians.

But, masks are still required in K-12 public schools.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Division Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said one reason is that not everyone can get vaccinated.

“Students that are 11 and younger haven’t had a chance. Students 12 to 15 are definitely not fully vaccinated because it wasn’t available long enough because you need at least 5 weeks; 3 weeks in between shots and two weeks to be fully vaccinated. No one under 16 is fully vaccinated,” Scheikl said.

Dr. Mark Johnston, Division Superintendent in Shenandoah County, said mandates and restrictions could be changing this summer and by the start of the next school year, but safety is key.

“The last thing we want to do is relax to a point where we would start to see spread of disease and then have to step back and move into a more restrictive environment,” Johnston said.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Director of the Office of Epidemiology with the Virginia Department of Health, said it may also be a good idea for parents of younger children, who cannot yet remove their mask, to continue wearing theirs to set a good example.

