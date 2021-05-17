Advertisement

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

(Jack Mayer | Office of Governor Northam)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”

Per the press release, to participate in the “It’s Out Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” Virginians are invited to get their shot and help others make a plan to get vaccinated, and become a COVID Community Ambassador.

To read the full press release from the governor’s office, which includes a list of vaccination clinics taking place on Tuesday, May 18, click here.

