Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened on Jefferson Highway in Augusta County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Haggerty Lane.

Officials say a Ford Mercury turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma truck. Police report the two drivers were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there was one other occupant in the Mercury, who was also taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

