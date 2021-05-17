Advertisement

Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.

(Raycom File)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened on Jefferson Highway in Augusta County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Haggerty Lane.

Officials say a Ford Mercury turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma truck. Police report the two drivers were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there was one other occupant in the Mercury, who was also taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?
A 70 pound lab was lifted several feet into the air briefly due to a dust devil.
Owner’s reaction to a dust devil lifting their 70 pound dog
Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in Augusta County.
Attorneys: Man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

Latest News

Page County softball 5-17-21
Page County softball 5-17-21
Central Shenandoah Health District and Valley schools team up to vaccinate eligible students
Central Shenandoah Health District and Valley schools team up to vaccinate eligible students
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Gross failure’ by Virginia Employment Commission in getting unemployment claims
Gross failure’ by Virginia Employment Commission in getting unemployment claims
Accordius Health Harrisonburg on the road of recovery following COVID-19 outbreak
Accordius Health Harrisonburg on the road of recovery following COVID-19 outbreak