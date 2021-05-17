Advertisement

Proposal would add civility pledge to lawyer oath in WVa

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addresses members of the West Virginia House of Delegates...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addresses members of the West Virginia House of Delegates and State Senators as well as West Virginia's Supreme Court Justices during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Associated Press
May. 17, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers being admitted to practice in West Virginia would recite a pledge of civility under a proposal by the state Supreme Court.

An order signed Monday would put the proposal out for public comment. The Supreme Court says it will review the comments and decide on final adoption.

Chief Justice Evan Jenkins says it’s another step the court is taking to improve the practice of law in the state.

The expanded version of the oath recited by lawyers would include that they will conduct themselves with integrity, dignity and civility, and show respect toward judges, court staff, clients, fellow professionals and all other persons.

