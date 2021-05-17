Proposal would add civility pledge to lawyer oath in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers being admitted to practice in West Virginia would recite a pledge of civility under a proposal by the state Supreme Court.

An order signed Monday would put the proposal out for public comment. The Supreme Court says it will review the comments and decide on final adoption.

Chief Justice Evan Jenkins says it’s another step the court is taking to improve the practice of law in the state.

The expanded version of the oath recited by lawyers would include that they will conduct themselves with integrity, dignity and civility, and show respect toward judges, court staff, clients, fellow professionals and all other persons.

