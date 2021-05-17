Sentara RMH holds large vaccination clinic Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As of last Friday, 64% percent of adults in Virginia have gotten at least one dose of the DOVID-19 vaccine.

With ongoing vaccination efforts in the Commonwealth, Sentara RMH held a large clinic Sunday morning at their Wellness Center.

Andreas McCrea was one of the almost 800 doses handed out Sunday.

He is the last member of his family to be fully vaccinated and said he hopes everyone will continue to do their part.

“Because the mandate is lifted it doesn’t mean we don’t get the shot,” McCrea said “We all have to do what is possible to unify us more. People want to open up and do all the natural things we did before. How can we do those if we are not vaccinated and safe to do those things regularly every day?”

Casey Breneman stopped in for her second vaccine before heading over the mountain for her college graduation.

“I graduated with the class of 2020 down at UVA, so we get to have our ceremony finally this afternoon,” Breneman said.

Breneman is also encouraging others to get vaccinated.

While many in the community have already had their first or second dose, Sentara is hoping to keep that energy going.

“As the positivity rates fall and the mask mandates are dropping, it is still very important for us to stay ahead of the virus,” Devon Anders, board member for Sentara, said.

There was a good return rate at Sunday’s clinic with close to the same amount of people showing up for their second dose.

“The people that came here the last time are coming back. There have been communities and vaccination clinics where that has not been the case,” Anders said.

The ultimate goal is reaching herd immunity.

