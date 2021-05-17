UPDATE: Some Hardy Co. schools dismissed early due to ammonia leak in town

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Some schools in Moorefield, West Virginia were dismissed early on Monday, May 17, due to an ammonia leak in town.

That’s according to an update from the Hardy County School District on Facebook. The post says East Hardy Schools will remain on a normal schedule and will not dismiss early.

Moorefield Elementary School, Moorefield High School, Moorefield Middle School and Moorefield Intermediate School were all dismissed shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Moorefield town officials say the ammonia leak came from the Moorefield Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation plant.

Superintendent Sheena Van Meter says school officials were asked to keep students inside with the HVAC system turned off for the day. She says during the pandemic, they could not turn the system off, so officials sent students home.

Those students will finish the school day virtually.

Moorefield Schools will be dismissing early due to the ammonia leak in town. East Hardy Schools will remain in school as usual. MES - 9:15 MHS - 9:20 MMS - 9:25 MIS- 9:30 Posted by Hardy County Schools on Monday, May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.