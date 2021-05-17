Speaker Filler-Corn announces return to in-person session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced in-person sessions will return at the Virginia State Capitol the next time the House of Delegates convenes.

Speaker Filler-Corn released the following statement:

“Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect one another. Containing the virus required sacrifice that touched every part of daily life. Among those things that changed was how we governed. As many Virginians took to remote work, so did the House, and while that transition presented challenges, I am proud to say that the House of Delegates met the moment during this public health and economic crisis.”

“Now, with infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is time our body returns where it belongs, in the Capitol, in the People’s Chamber. There is still much work to be done as we continue to get additional Virginians vaccinated, but this step is another milestone in our return to normal. Virginia is turning the corner on this pandemic and toward a brighter future.”

On May 15, Gov. Northam lifted the mask mandate for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Northam says all restrictions on capacity and social distancing are now set to lift on May 28, just before Memorial Day.

