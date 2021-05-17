Advertisement

Sunrise becomes earlier than 6 am this week on a quiet week in the sky

Saturn will change its motion on Sunday May 23rd.
Saturn will change its motion on Sunday May 23rd.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WHSV) - Sunrise becomes earlier than 6 am and Saturn stops its motion in the sky this week.

Adding Daylight

Over the next week, we will gain 12 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will move from 6:03 am to 5:57 am while sunset moves from 8:21 pm to 8:27 pm. Sunrises will be before 6 am until July 10th.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and TimeTime VisibleMaximum Height (Degrees above the horizon)Direction it AppearsDirection it Disappears
Monday May 17th, 4:00 am4 min89°above NWabove SE
Tuesday May 18th, 9:29 pm6 min26°above Wabove NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
First Quarter MoonMay 19th, 3:12 pm
Full MoonMay 26th, 7:13 am
Third Quarter MoonJune 2nd, 3:24 am
New MoonJune 10th, 6:52 am

The next full moon will be May 26th and is known as the Flower Moon. This will be the third consecutive super moon of 2021, and the closest a full moon will be to Earth this year making it the biggest and brightest full moon of the year. It is known as the Flower Moon because of all the flowers blooming. There are several other names for May’s full moon. It can be referred to as the Budding Moon, the Leaf Budding Moon, Planting Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Frog Moon, or the Moon of the Shedding Ponies.

Other Interesting Events:

Tuesday May 18th, a feature on the moon “Lunar X” will be visible with strong binoculars and backyard telescopes. The craters Purbach, la Callie, and Blanchinus and form a “X” shape. The angle of sunlight will illuminate these features. The “X” will peak around 9 pm Tuesday.

You can best see the illumination at 9 pm Tuesday May 18th
You can best see the illumination at 9 pm Tuesday May 18th

Sunday May 23rd, Saturn will stop its eastern motion in the sky. It will begin a retrograde loop that will last until mid-October. This reverse in motion is an effect of parallax produced when Earth’s faster passes Saturn on the “inside track.” The planet will stand still in the sky as it changes direction pre-dawn on Sunday. To see the change in motion, note Saturn’s distance from the star Theta Capricornus varies over several days.

Saturn (right) relative to Theta Capricornus (left)
Saturn (right) relative to Theta Capricornus (left)(Stellarium)

