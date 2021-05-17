Sunrise becomes earlier than 6 am this week on a quiet week in the sky

(WHSV) - Sunrise becomes earlier than 6 am and Saturn stops its motion in the sky this week.

Adding Daylight

Over the next week, we will gain 12 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will move from 6:03 am to 5:57 am while sunset moves from 8:21 pm to 8:27 pm. Sunrises will be before 6 am until July 10th.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (Degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Monday May 17th, 4:00 am 4 min 89° above NW above SE Tuesday May 18th, 9:29 pm 6 min 26° above W above NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon May 19th, 3:12 pm Full Moon May 26th, 7:13 am Third Quarter Moon June 2nd, 3:24 am New Moon June 10th, 6:52 am

The next full moon will be May 26th and is known as the Flower Moon. This will be the third consecutive super moon of 2021, and the closest a full moon will be to Earth this year making it the biggest and brightest full moon of the year. It is known as the Flower Moon because of all the flowers blooming. There are several other names for May’s full moon. It can be referred to as the Budding Moon, the Leaf Budding Moon, Planting Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Frog Moon, or the Moon of the Shedding Ponies.

Other Interesting Events:

Tuesday May 18th, a feature on the moon “Lunar X” will be visible with strong binoculars and backyard telescopes. The craters Purbach, la Callie, and Blanchinus and form a “X” shape. The angle of sunlight will illuminate these features. The “X” will peak around 9 pm Tuesday.

You can best see the illumination at 9 pm Tuesday May 18th (Stellarium)

Sunday May 23rd, Saturn will stop its eastern motion in the sky. It will begin a retrograde loop that will last until mid-October. This reverse in motion is an effect of parallax produced when Earth’s faster passes Saturn on the “inside track.” The planet will stand still in the sky as it changes direction pre-dawn on Sunday. To see the change in motion, note Saturn’s distance from the star Theta Capricornus varies over several days.

Saturn (right) relative to Theta Capricornus (left) (Stellarium)

