Timberville Fire Department cancels lawn party

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Timberville Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook Monday afternoon to announce the cancellation of their lawn party scheduled for June.

Officials say in the post that this is a difficult decision they made weeks ago due to the uncertainty with restrictions and availability of volunteers for the event.

They say they hope to reschedule for August or September, and ask everyone to keep an eye out for smaller events as the lawn party is their biggest one for fundraising.

They ask that everyone continue to support them so they can remain a 100-percent volunteer agency.

We are sadly making the announcement that we will not be having our Lawn Party in June. This was a difficult decision... Posted by Timberville Vol. Fire Dept. on Monday, May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.