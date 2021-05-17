Advertisement

VDOT, DRPT asking for public input on recreational rail trail project

The rail trail would be 48.5 miles of a multi-use trail on an out-of-service Norfolk Southern...
The rail trail would be 48.5 miles of a multi-use trail on an out-of-service Norfolk Southern line in the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren. (Source: WALB)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) are partnering with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to determine the feasibility of converting an inactive railroad segment into a recreational rail trail, according to a press release from VDOT.

The rail trail would be 48.5 miles of a multi-use trail on an out-of-service Norfolk Southern line in the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren.

The organizations are asking for the public’s input on the project. The online survey is open now through June 25, and is available here.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28
A 70 pound lab was lifted several feet into the air briefly due to a dust devil.
Owner’s reaction to a dust devil lifting their 70 pound dog
A heavy police presence has been reported in Grottoes, Va.
Grottoes man dies after being shot by Augusta County deputy
Lifted mask mandate in Va allows fully vaccinated people to remove their mask
Some Valley residents are still hesitant to shed their mask with mandate lifted

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta County.
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.
Bikes
Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week
Balloon donations at UVA Children's Hospital
Balloons being donated to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital
Timberville Fire Department cancels lawn party
Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18