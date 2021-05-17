VDOT, DRPT asking for public input on recreational rail trail project

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) are partnering with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to determine the feasibility of converting an inactive railroad segment into a recreational rail trail, according to a press release from VDOT.

The rail trail would be 48.5 miles of a multi-use trail on an out-of-service Norfolk Southern line in the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren.

The organizations are asking for the public’s input on the project. The online survey is open now through June 25, and is available here.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.