Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions.

Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.

Part of the letter reads, “We were pleasantly surprised when Governor Northam heeded, in part, our call Friday morning to lift his mask mandate. Any relaxing of his edicts is a positive development, especially one that would restore the right of individual Virginians to make their own determinations regarding COVID-related precautions.

“The Governor’s 18-page executive order and 61 pages of accompanying guidelines for businesses have caused further confusion about the status of his mandate, however. The result has been unnecessary friction between Virginia businesses and their patrons. Further, his failure to ‘follow the science’ by ending restrictions on schools is a glaring and consequential omission.”

Read the entire letter here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.