Advertisement

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern.

On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago.

And the state will soon receive billions in federal pandemic relief.

But he also told members of the House Appropriations Committee he’s concerned about the impact of inflation.

“There are some signs that give me concern, as to whether or not this inflation will be temporary, and what that may do as we move forward,” Layne told the lawmakers.

Layne also said the state is on track to record a large budget surplus, perhaps $500-million or more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?
A 70 pound lab was lifted several feet into the air briefly due to a dust devil.
Owner’s reaction to a dust devil lifting their 70 pound dog
Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in Augusta County.
Attorneys: Man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Page County softball 5-17-21
Page County softball 5-17-21
Central Shenandoah Health District and Valley schools team up to vaccinate eligible students
Central Shenandoah Health District and Valley schools team up to vaccinate eligible students
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Gross failure’ by Virginia Employment Commission in getting unemployment claims
Gross failure’ by Virginia Employment Commission in getting unemployment claims
Accordius Health Harrisonburg on the road of recovery following COVID-19 outbreak
Accordius Health Harrisonburg on the road of recovery following COVID-19 outbreak