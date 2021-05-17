Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21.

Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving.

If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation encourages individuals to bike to a bus or train stop. You can check bus stops, here and train stops, here.

“Biking is an important part of Virginia’s multimodal transportation system, promoting health, mobility, love of our great outdoors, and economic development,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Introducing our new state-sponsored Amtrak Carry-On Bike Program offers commuters an additional easy, active and affordable option to reach their final destinations.”

In addition, many localities around the state are planning Bike to Work events. You can check those out, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.