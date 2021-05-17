Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Warren Co. Sunday afternoon

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Warren County on Sunday, May 16, along Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), just east of Greenfield Road.

Police say the crash happened at 2:08 p.m. when a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 55 and crossed a double solid yellow centerline. VSP says the Ranger then collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150.

Police say the driver of the Ranger, identified as Austin E. Howard, 65, of Front Royal, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Officials say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

VSP says the driver of the F-150, a 42-year-old male, and his passenger, a 7-year-old male, both of Annapolis, Md., suffered minor injuries from the crash. The 42-year-old was treated on the scene, and the 7-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say both individuals were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

