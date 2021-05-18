Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A criminal investigation is pending after an armed standoff in Augusta County.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve a court order and conduct a welfare check at a home along the 700 block of Parkersburg Turnpike on Tuesday.

Investigators said when deputies arrived, they made contact with the homeowner who was described as a woman in her 60′s who was allegedly armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot deputies.

In a media release by the agency, members of the SWAT, negotiations and K-9 teams responded to assist. They spent several hours of negotiations and used less lethal tactics with the hopes of ending the situation peacefully, however, the woman allegedly refused to disarm and surrender. Members of the SWAT and K-9 team eventually entered the home and ended the standoff.

The agency said the woman was taken into custody just before 4:00 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital for a mental health examination after she was treated on the scene with a minor leg injury.

“Today’s incident was extremely dangerous,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. “The homeowner’s actions and non-compliance put her, members of the Sheriff’s Office, and the public in grave danger.”

The agency did not immediately release the name of the woman involved but said deputies recovered two loaded handguns.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.