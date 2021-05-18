Advertisement

Augusta Co. Circuit Court provides update on COVID-19 policies

Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton
Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court announced Tuesday an update on the courthouse’s current COVID-19 policies.

In a press release, the Circuit Court gave the following policy updates:

  • All individuals entering the Courthouse must wear a mask or other appropriate face coverings while in the public areas of the Courthouse unless they are medically unable to do so. Masks or other face coverings may be removed with permission of the Judge in order for individuals to testify or present their case.
  • Individuals displaying signs of illness, who have been asked to quarantine or self-monitor or have been diagnosed or in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 will not be allowed in the courthouse.
  • Only attorneys, parties, necessary witnesses, interpreters, court personnel, court reporters, bailiffs and those deemed necessary by the Court and members of the press will be allowed in the courtroom during a hearing. Witnesses will be asked to wait outside the Courthouse or in their cars until they are called to testify.

The Circuit Court says the order will remain in effect until further modified.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?
Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in Augusta County.
Attorneys: Man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Many truck drivers say they were not impacted by gas shortage
Many truck drivers say they were mostly unaffected by gas shortage along East Coast
Stop, it’s selfie time! Or at least it soon will be in Richmond.
Museum dedicated to ‘selfies’ to open in Richmond
The Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate acknowledges the Republican Party needs to expand...
Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Winsome Sears acknowledges Republican Party hits ceiling in state, outreach to new voters needed
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Water Street bridge near Downtown Harrisonburg closes to vehicle traffic for repairs