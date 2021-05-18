Augusta Co. Circuit Court provides update on COVID-19 policies
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court announced Tuesday an update on the courthouse’s current COVID-19 policies.
In a press release, the Circuit Court gave the following policy updates:
- All individuals entering the Courthouse must wear a mask or other appropriate face coverings while in the public areas of the Courthouse unless they are medically unable to do so. Masks or other face coverings may be removed with permission of the Judge in order for individuals to testify or present their case.
- Individuals displaying signs of illness, who have been asked to quarantine or self-monitor or have been diagnosed or in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 will not be allowed in the courthouse.
- Only attorneys, parties, necessary witnesses, interpreters, court personnel, court reporters, bailiffs and those deemed necessary by the Court and members of the press will be allowed in the courtroom during a hearing. Witnesses will be asked to wait outside the Courthouse or in their cars until they are called to testify.
The Circuit Court says the order will remain in effect until further modified.
