Augusta Health shares update on vaccinations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health in Fishersville has some updates regarding their vaccine clinic.

A representative from Augusta Health says their on-campus vaccination clinic in the Fitness Center has been redesigned in preparation for the summer months.

They are vaccinating everyone over the age of 12 who live, work, or go to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderns and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals aged 18 or older.

The total doses given at Augusta Health are 73,374 and community members fully vaccinated at AH clinics are 37,185.

To read the full update, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.