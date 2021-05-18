Central Shenandoah Health District and Valley schools team up to vaccinate eligible students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As vaccination numbers go up, COVID-19 cases are at all-time lows and fully vaccinated people are taking steps back to pre-pandemic life.

Last week’s approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allows children ages 12 to 15 to get in line for their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) held its first Pfizer clinic including this age group on May 14. Laura Lee Wight with the CSHD said that event was filled up.

Partnerships with nursing staff at some Valley schools have also been essential to get eligible children their shots with consent from a parent or guardian.

Clinics were held at schools in Rockingham County last week. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said they saw 30 to 50 kids at each event.

“We had dozens of students that took advantage of it. Many of our students already took advantage in the community clinics,” Scheikl said. “In this case, with the parent’s signature on the authorization form, [school clinics] were possible.”

Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said more than 120 people were vaccinated at a school clinic last week. That clinic invited students, parents, and school employees.

Wight said the CSHD may make visits to summer school to give more shots and take advantage of planned events just around the corner.

“[Like] providing the vaccine at graduation which might be a great time to get a lot of individuals who are graduating high school, maybe looking to go to college next year or maybe they want to go travel or have a summer job,” Wight said.

She said the health district hopes recent authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to additional children encourages more families to get their vaccine.

The health district has seen demand slow down a bit but nearly 230,000 vaccines have been given at CSHD clinics which Wight said is incredible. Over 4,000 vaccines were given by the health district last week.

As of May 17, almost half of Virginians have received at least one dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. VDH reports 37.8% of Virginians are considered fully vaccinated.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also urging people around the commonwealth to participate in the May 18 “It’s Our Shot, Virginia Statewide Day of Action.”

Virginians are encouraged to get involved in their communities by serving as messengers and amplifying the state’s vaccination efforts.

“Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part,” Northam said. “That means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members, and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

