City of Harrisonburg steps up to help those impacted by Rosetta Stone layoffs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rosetta Stone, a Harrisonburg-founded language learning software, will be seeing layoffs at its downtown office after the company changed ownership earlier this year.

The Harrisonburg community is doing what it can to help those impacted.

The company was founded in Harrisonburg by Allen and Eugene Stoltzfus and John Fairfield in 1992. Since then, the company has helped more than one million people in 150 countries read, write and speak in different languages.

Back in March, the company was bought by IXL Learning, another educational technology company that supports personalized learning in math, English, language arts, science, social studies and Spanish.

Brian Shull, executive director of Harrisonburg Economic Development, said the Virginia Employment Commission was made aware of the layoffs weeks after the buyout.

“They’ve been on a buying spree and so it’s understandable that there is some duplication in a lot of the positions,” Shull said. “It’s just been a great company to watch over the years and I’ve really enjoyed working with them, so it’s sad news when we have to lose some members of that family.”

Shull says while they do not know how many people are impacted by the layoff, the city is working with IXL to provide as many resources as possible to help workers.

“We let them know that we would be compiling open positions that were becoming available as people are reaching out to us,” Shull said. “So we’ve been making that available to the Rosetta Stone network so people know different jobs that are available.”

Shull said one of the best examples of the community trying to help is The Perch, a community shared workspace in Harrisonburg that is offering free one-month membership to those impacted.

“Over the years, we’ve had several different Rosetta Stone alumni who have started their own businesses, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to discuss LAUNCH Harrisonburg,” Shull said.

If the city gets more interest, the program will help entrepreneurs with launching a new business. If you need assistance looking for a job, contact Harrisonburg Economic Development at (540) 432-7701, or email econ_dev@harrisonburgva.gov

WHSV reached out to IXL Learning about the layoffs, and received the following statement in an email from Eric Bates with the company:

While Rosetta Stone is moving in a new direction, the changes we are making at the company will ultimately help it grow. We value Rosetta Stone’s historic connection to Harrisonburg, and meaningfully investing in the city is part of our plan once we complete our restructuring. We want to emphasize our deep respect for our former colleagues and their contributions, and have provided support to them during their transitions onto future endeavors.

