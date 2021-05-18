CSHD shifting to smaller clinics

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As more people are getting vaccinated, the health department is shifting its strategy on getting vaccinations distributed.

While they will continue to operate out of the old Gordman’s building in Rockbridge County through the end of the month, the Central Shenandoah Health District is shifting to a more focused strategy for vaccinating people against the corona virus.

”CSHD has moved away from our large mass vaccine clinics,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District, “away from those couple thousand more of a smaller clinic size of three to five hundred. And we’re also providing mobile clinics within the community. We’re working with out health care partners to do so.”

There are also plans for school based clinics being worked on with education officials.

